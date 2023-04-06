'Passion of the Christ' actor Christo Jivkov dead at 48 from cancer

(BREITBART) – Bulgarian actor Christo Jivkov, who famously played St. John in Mel Gibson’s 2004 religious epic The Passion of the Christ, has died at the age of 48 from cancer.

Jivkov died last Friday in Los Angeles and was reportedly slated to return in his role as St. John in The Passion of the Christ sequel. As CBN reported this past January, the sequel would begin production this spring.

In a statement to Facebook over the weekend, Red Carpet Films, the independent production company that Jivkov co-founded, said that the company is “devastated” over his passing.

