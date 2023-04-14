A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pentagon leak suspect charged in federal court, tells dad 'I love you'

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira ordered held until detention hearing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 14, 2023 at 1:01pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
The Pentagon

The Pentagon

(FOX NEWS) – Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking documents the Department of Defense says contain "sensitive and highly-classified material" has been charged Friday with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.

Teixeira, wearing handcuffs and khaki prison jumpsuit, was read the charges shortly after 10 a.m. local time during an appearance in federal court in Boston. He did not enter a plea and was ordered detained pending a detention hearing set for Wednesday, April 19, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The appearance at the federal courthouse comes after Teixeira was taken into custody by the FBI less than 24 hours ago at his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts.

TRENDING: Federal court rules on Biden's far-reaching 'Waters of the United States' regulation

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Rescue rooster falls for disabled hen
Pentagon leak suspect charged in federal court, tells dad 'I love you'
Leftist who funded Fusion GPS war against Trump now paying for rape lawsuit
'Woke alerts' launched to notify consumers of corporations' leftist ideologies
Ads launched in fight against ACLU's 'war' on parental rights
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×