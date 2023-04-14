Pentagon leak suspect charged in federal court, tells dad 'I love you'

(FOX NEWS) – Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking documents the Department of Defense says contain "sensitive and highly-classified material" has been charged Friday with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.

Teixeira, wearing handcuffs and khaki prison jumpsuit, was read the charges shortly after 10 a.m. local time during an appearance in federal court in Boston. He did not enter a plea and was ordered detained pending a detention hearing set for Wednesday, April 19, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

The appearance at the federal courthouse comes after Teixeira was taken into custody by the FBI less than 24 hours ago at his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts.

