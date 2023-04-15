A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira didn't act solo, says former Trump intel official

Suggests 21-year-old is merely the patsy in much wider intelligence breach

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 15, 2023 at 3:02pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Jack Teixeira is taken into custody in North Dighton, Massachusetts, in connection with the leak of classified Defense Department documents.

Jack Teixeira is taken into custody in North Dighton, Massachusetts, in connection with the leak of classified Defense Department documents. (@wbz / Twitter)

(NEW YORK POST) – Accused Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira could not have acted alone – suggesting the 21-year-old is merely the patsy in a much wider intelligence breach, according to one of former-President Trump’s top national security aides.

“It’s just not possible” for a low-level Air National Guard information technology specialist like Teixeira to have access to the trove of highly sensitive U.S. intelligence he allegedly revealed, according to Kash Patel, Trump’s former deputy director of national intelligence.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“You can be the biggest IT person in [the Department of Defense], and you are still compartmented off of the actual information,” Patel told Breitbart News Saturday.

TRENDING: Don't be surprised if Gavin Newsom replaces Biden on the ticket

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Reparations panel not concerned with staggering price tag
Insatiable power demands for data centers require unique solutions
California offers nation preview of 'clean energy'
Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira didn't act solo, says former Trump intel official
Jim Jordan reveals who he is '100%' supporting for president
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×