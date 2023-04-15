Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira didn't act solo, says former Trump intel official

(NEW YORK POST) – Accused Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira could not have acted alone – suggesting the 21-year-old is merely the patsy in a much wider intelligence breach, according to one of former-President Trump’s top national security aides.

“It’s just not possible” for a low-level Air National Guard information technology specialist like Teixeira to have access to the trove of highly sensitive U.S. intelligence he allegedly revealed, according to Kash Patel, Trump’s former deputy director of national intelligence.

“You can be the biggest IT person in [the Department of Defense], and you are still compartmented off of the actual information,” Patel told Breitbart News Saturday.

