The 'perfect' apple? Newly developed fruit could be game changer for farmers

(STUDY FINDS) – Scientists at the University of Maryland may have just developed the “perfect apples” for American produce farmers – who are continually having to adapt to our changing world. The two new types of apples, created using a delicate combination of crossbreeding and selection, are heat-tolerant, blight-tolerant, low-maintenance, easy to harvest, and just as importantly, delicious!

Both apple varieties, one being red and the other yellow, have already been approved for patents and are currently awaiting the final grant from the U.S. Patent Office.

These innovations could help answer a growing list of problems facing the greater apple industry. Due to trees that need training, pruning, and harvesting by hand, apples have always been labor-intensive to bring to market. However, over the past decade U.S. farmers have had an especially hard time due to labor shortages, with the apple industry being among the hardest hit in that category.

