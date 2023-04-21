A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The 'perfect' apple? Newly developed fruit could be game changer for farmers

Heat-tolerant, blight-tolerant, low-maintenance, easy to harvest, delicious

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 21, 2023 at 2:56pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by lumix2004 from Pixabay)

(Image by lumix2004 from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) – Scientists at the University of Maryland may have just developed the “perfect apples” for American produce farmers – who are continually having to adapt to our changing world. The two new types of apples, created using a delicate combination of crossbreeding and selection, are heat-tolerant, blight-tolerant, low-maintenance, easy to harvest, and just as importantly, delicious!

Both apple varieties, one being red and the other yellow, have already been approved for patents and are currently awaiting the final grant from the U.S. Patent Office.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

These innovations could help answer a growing list of problems facing the greater apple industry. Due to trees that need training, pruning, and harvesting by hand, apples have always been labor-intensive to bring to market. However, over the past decade U.S. farmers have had an especially hard time due to labor shortages, with the apple industry being among the hardest hit in that category.

TRENDING: WATCH: Conservative speaker gets burned in effigy in street

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Despite relentless propaganda, climate change skepticism is growing
The 'perfect' apple? Newly developed fruit could be game changer for farmers
CDC director admits vaccinated can transmit COVID to others
156 million Americans now live in states with legal recreational marijuana
College conservative describes 'riot' at transgender debate event
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×