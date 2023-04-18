A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S.ON CAPITOL HILL
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

PHOTOS: Fetterman returns to Senate in sweatshirt, shorts after months-long hospital stay

'Great to be back'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 17, 2023 at 9:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., returned to the Senate Monday in a black hoodie and shorts, after a six-week stay in the hospital where he was treated for clinical depression.

As the senator entered the Capitol for one of the first times since taking office in January, he refused to take questions from the press.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"It’s great to be back. Thank you," Fetterman reportedly said as he walked into the building.

TRENDING: Supremes to hear case focusing on one of Ten Commandments

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New Yorkers charged with operating 'secret' Chinese police station in Manhattan, conspiring with communists
PHOTOS: Fetterman returns to Senate in sweatshirt, shorts after months-long hospital stay
Innovative program teaches public schoolchildren about Jesus and Bible
Male chess player dresses as female to compete in women's tournament
S&P 500 closes higher Monday to kick off a busy earnings week
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×