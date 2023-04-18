PHOTOS: Fetterman returns to Senate in sweatshirt, shorts after months-long hospital stay

(FOX NEWS) -- Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., returned to the Senate Monday in a black hoodie and shorts, after a six-week stay in the hospital where he was treated for clinical depression.

As the senator entered the Capitol for one of the first times since taking office in January, he refused to take questions from the press.

"It’s great to be back. Thank you," Fetterman reportedly said as he walked into the building.

