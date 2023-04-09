A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Pilot safely lands plane after a COBRA crawls up his shirt mid-flight

Felt something cold slide across his lower back

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2023 at 10:06am
Cobra (Pixabay)

(WHISKEY RIFF) – A South African pilot safely landed the airplane he was piloting after a cape cobra slid up his shirt mid-flight.

According to the pilot, Rudolf Erasmus, he felt something cold slide across his lower back, and assumed his water bottle was leaking. But when he looked back, he saw the head of the deadly snake disappearing back under his seat.

Erasmus, who had four passengers with him on the flight (five if you count the cobra), called air traffic control to request an emergency landing – but the flight lasted another 10 to 15 minutes before he could safely bring the plane down.

WND News Services
