Police detain several people seeking to sacrifice animals for Passover at Temple Mount

Officials believe permitting slaughter would spark fierce protests by Muslims in Jerusalem

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 5, 2023 at 5:29pm
(Photo by Liam Read on Unsplash)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Police detained a number of people near Jerusalem’s Temple Mount Wednesday with lamb or goats they were suspected of intending to sacrifice at the site for the Passover holiday.

By noon, at least three clips of people being detained with animals were shared on social media.

In recent years, fringe religious groups have increasingly sought to carry out the sacrifice at the flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, as performed on Passover in biblical times. The Returning to the Mount group makes a request each year to carry out the ritual, but to no avail.

