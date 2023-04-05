Police detain several people seeking to sacrifice animals for Passover at Temple Mount

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Police detained a number of people near Jerusalem’s Temple Mount Wednesday with lamb or goats they were suspected of intending to sacrifice at the site for the Passover holiday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By noon, at least three clips of people being detained with animals were shared on social media.

ושוב: המשטרה עצרה 2 פעילים בכניסה לשער המוגרבים העולה להר הבית כשבידם גדי לקרבן פסח. הם מעוכבים בשטח כרגע.

לשני הצדדים נגיד; יפה שמצאתם זמן לזה בערב פסח. pic.twitter.com/EBwqhuNAvU — שילה פריד (@shilofreid) April 5, 2023

TRENDING: The real Day of Vengeance

In recent years, fringe religious groups have increasingly sought to carry out the sacrifice at the flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, as performed on Passover in biblical times. The Returning to the Mount group makes a request each year to carry out the ritual, but to no avail.

Read the full story ›