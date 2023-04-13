A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
Postal Service upping 1st-class stamp prices to 66 cents, blames inflation

Says increase is necessary as 'operating expenses fueled by inflation continue to rise'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 5:26pm
Vintage postal stamps (Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) – The U.S. Postal Service proposed raising the price of first-class mail stamps from 63 to 66 cents this week, the second price hike so far this year. Stamp prices have nearly doubled over the past two decades, increasing from just 37 cents in 2002.

USPS most recently upped prices from 60 cents to 63 cents in January. If the proposed hike to 66 cents is approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, then it will take effect in July.

"As operating expenses fueled by inflation continue to rise and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt, these price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much-needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan," the USPS explained this week.

WND News Services
