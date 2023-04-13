President of pharma giant charged for faking his own COVID jab certificate

(LIFESITE NEWS) – The president of Iberian pharmaceutical giant PharmaMar has been identified as one of over 2,000 people charged by the Spanish police with having purchased falsified COVID-19 jab documentation in order to appear “vaccinated” against the virus without taking the shot.

José María Fernández Sousa-Faro, founder and president of PharmaMar – one of Spain’s foremost pharmaceutical companies – has been listed by Spanish police as paying to have his name added to the National Immunization Registry by a criminal network producing doctored coronavirus “vaccine” certificates, Spanish newspaper El Periódico de España reported.

Known as Operation Jenner, a national police investigation uncovered the names of over 2,200 people, including celebrities and European elites, on the National Immunization Registry who had paid to have their names on the official record without having received the shots. 76-year-old Sousa-Faro was listed as having received his third dose of the jabs along with other notable names, including Australian tennis player Álex de Miñaur and Spanish musician Omar Montes, El Mundo reported.

