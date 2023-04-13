A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President of pharma giant charged for faking his own COVID jab certificate

Spent thousands to acquire falsified document

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 2:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash)

(Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash)

(LIFESITE NEWS) – The president of Iberian pharmaceutical giant PharmaMar has been identified as one of over 2,000 people charged by the Spanish police with having purchased falsified COVID-19 jab documentation in order to appear “vaccinated” against the virus without taking the shot.

José María Fernández Sousa-Faro, founder and president of PharmaMar – one of Spain’s foremost pharmaceutical companies – has been listed by Spanish police as paying to have his name added to the National Immunization Registry by a criminal network producing doctored coronavirus “vaccine” certificates, Spanish newspaper El Periódico de España reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Known as Operation Jenner, a national police investigation uncovered the names of over 2,200 people, including celebrities and European elites, on the National Immunization Registry who had paid to have their names on the official record without having received the shots. 76-year-old Sousa-Faro was listed as having received his third dose of the jabs along with other notable names, including Australian tennis player Álex de Miñaur and Spanish musician Omar Montes, El Mundo reported.

TRENDING: March report shows 'inflation is far from dead,' whatever Biden says: Economist

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Soy consumption linked to low sperm count in new study
Nearly 10,000 Army soldiers emerged from COVID lockdowns obese
Scholars: Marriage makes women happier, healthier
President of pharma giant charged for faking his own COVID jab certificate
Cancer patients with multiple tumors in 1 breast can still avoid mastectomy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×