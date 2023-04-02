A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pro-Russian military blogger killed in St Petersburg cafe explosion

Tatarsky was a prominent supporter of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2023 at 5:22pm
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – Prominent pro-Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in an explosion in St. Petersburg on Sunday, according to Russian media.

Tatarsky was participating in an event at a cafe in Russia's second-largest city when he was killed. Russian media says a woman gifted him a figurine at the event that exploded a few minutes later, killing him and injuring 15 others. Tatarsky was a major proponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Eyewitnesses say Tatarsky appeared to know the woman who gave him the figurine, according to Russian outlet RIA. The woman, who has yet to be identified, has been placed on a wanted list.

