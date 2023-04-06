Professor who says he's no longer gay sues university over contract nonrenewal

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A former professor is suing Western Michigan University for not renewing his employment contract after his writings about leaving homosexuality sparked controversy at the school.
Daniel Mattson, who worked as a trombonist and adjunct professor in WMU’s School of Music since 1999, is suing campus leaders involved in the non-renewal decision for allegedly violating his constitutional right to free speech, free exercise of religion, and for claims regarding equal protection under the law.
“In the fall of 2021, campus activists discovered Mr. Mattson’s writings on Catholicism and same-sex attraction,” Mattson’s lawsuit states.
