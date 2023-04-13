Publication reports winning 1st Amendment fight with Arizona county

TGP Communications, the parent company of the conservative The Gateway Pundit news site, has announced a victory in its First Amendment fight with Arizona's Maricopa County.

The organization reported the county's board of supervisors has signed off on a settlement resolving the claims that involve "viewpoint" discrimination.

Calling the result a "historic" settlement, the publication cited a decision by the supervisors to adopt a settlement plan involving payment of $175,000.

The Gateway Pundit explained its case developed when officials in the county "sought to prevent TGP reporter Jordan Conradson from attending briefings following the 2020 midterm elections."

The report added, "Maricopa County claimed The Gateway Pundit’s coverage was not reputable after TGP and Conradson had forced a county official from office through our previous exclusive reporting. County officials were terrified of Jordan and TGP and attempted to block our outlet from public press gatherings."

A judge appointed by Barack Obama, John Tuchi, originally sided with the county, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed, finding that "the county’s refusal to grant a press pass to TGP and Conradson was based on viewpoints expressed in his writings, and said it violated the First Amendment," the report said.

