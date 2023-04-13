Punk rock icon says 'going to church and being a conservative' is the NEW rebellion

(DAILY FETCHED) – Australian punk Rock icon and doom rocker Nick Cave said the only rebellious way to “f***” with people in 2023 is “go to church and be a conservative.”

The iconic singer, best known for his band “Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds,” opened up about his journey back to faith and how following Jesus has become an act of rebellion.

Speaking with UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers, Cave said he wasn’t anti-establishment early in his career but instead at “odds” with his peers and audience.

