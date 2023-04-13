A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Punk rock icon says 'going to church and being a conservative' is the NEW rebellion

'I was always sort of at odds with my peers, I would say'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:44pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(DAILY FETCHED) – Australian punk Rock icon and doom rocker Nick Cave said the only rebellious way to “f***” with people in 2023 is “go to church and be a conservative.”

The iconic singer, best known for his band “Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds,” opened up about his journey back to faith and how following Jesus has become an act of rebellion.

Speaking with UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers, Cave said he wasn’t anti-establishment early in his career but instead at “odds” with his peers and audience.

Read the full story ›

