'Radical, corrupt governments': Trump arrest compared to Mandela and Jesus

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Tuesday that the indictment of former President Donald Trump was similar to the way Nelson Mandela and Jesus were “persecuted.”

“President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus, Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government,” Greene said on Right Side Broadcasting Network. “There have been many people throughout history that have been arrested and persecuted by radical, corrupt governments. And it’s beginning today in New York City, and I just can’t believe it’s happening, but I’ll always support him.”

TRENDING: State Department fund offers $1.5 million grants to promote 'LGBT Inclusion' around globe

WATCH:

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump surrendered Tuesday to be arraigned on the charges.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is Trump's arrest comparable to those of Nelson Mandela and Jesus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (10 Votes) 9% (1 Votes)

Republican presidential contenders and potential candidates condemned the indictment as “politically motivated” and “a dark moment in American history.” Republican elected officials, former officials and conservative media figures also ripped the indictment.

Greene earlier took aim at Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City Tuesday after Adams wanted her to be on her “best behavior” after she announced plans to protest the indictment.

“I’m here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone’s ears including NYPD,” she posted on Twitter. “But Mayor Adams warns me by name!”</p

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!