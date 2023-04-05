'There's radical election interference': Trump wants 'real criminal' charged

PALM BEACH, Florida -- On the heels of his arraignment Tuesday in New York, former President Donald Trump addressed America from his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago, saying "our country is going to hell" and that the 34 felony counts against him "should be dropped immediately."

"Now there's radical election interference on a scale never seen before in this country," Trump said.

"I never thought anything like this could ever happen in America."

"The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it."

"The real criminal is the district attorney who leaked grand jury testimony for which he should be prosecuted or at a minimum he should resign."

Trump specified that criminal as the "radical George Soros-backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg" who the former commander in chief says "campaigned on the fact that he would get President Trump ... at any cost before he knew anything about me."

"He knows there was no case. That's why last week he delayed for a month and threw this ridiculous indictment together."

Trump mentioned numerous political analysts who "say there is no crime and that [the indictment] should never have been brought."

"Even people who aren't big fans say its not the right thing to do. It's an insult to our country," Trump noted.

Trump said "hope is not lost" because various prosecutors in the district attorney's office quit their positions because "they thought President Trump was being treated unfairly. I'd like to meet them."

"The USA is a mess," the former president continued. "Our economy is crashing, inflation is out of control. ... Russia has joined with China. Can you believe that?"

"If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have nearly done the destruction that Joe Biden and the Biden administration has done."

"Incredibly now we are a failing nation. We are a nation in decline," he concluded.

"I have no doubt nevertheless that we will make America great again."

WATCH Trump's address:

https://rumble.com/embed/v2dc3yu/?pub=4

Fox News, Real America's Voice, and the Right Side Broadcasting Network covered the speech live, pointing out other so-called "news" networks such as MSNBC did not air the event.

Earlier Tuesday evening, Trump was greeted by massive crowds of supporters on his way home from the airport in West Palm Beach to his home on the wealthy island of Palm Beach.

45 returning home to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/iTRLxp9QCv — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) April 4, 2023

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

