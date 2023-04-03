Radical prosecutors could end up losing their legal immunity

It's no secret that leftist billionaire George Soros has been donating, sometimes heavily, to the campaigns of leftist district attorneys who, once they are in office, impose their own bias regarding justice.

They decline to prosecute certain crimes, they decline to seek prison terms for convicts, they work to arrange early release for those already in jail.

Significantly, in most cases, they allow crimes to skyrocket in their jurisdictions, to the point businesses and residents are seeking to move out.

Now Republicans in the U.S. House have come up with a response to the agenda: To strip those officials of their legal immunity.

According to a report from Just the News, Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., said liberals tried to remove the qualified immunity that protected police officers from lawsuits previously.

Now it's time for that move to target prosecutors.

"I think you're going to have to look at prosecutorial misconduct and whether or not prosecutors in this country should be exempt from liability," he said during an interview on the "Just the News, No Noise," television program.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy already has said Congress will do something to punish Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a far-left activist who took a misdemeanor complaint that multiple jurisdictions had concluded provided no evidence for a prosecution to file what apparently is a felony against President Trump.

Bragg's case against Trump came after he spent months downgrading violent felonies against criminals caught across New York City.

Bragg already has been told he needs to explain his actions before Congress.

McCarthy said, in the report, "As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account."

The report explained Republicans now are rallying around what could be a solution to the problems created by radical prosecutors "who free violent felons or prosecute political enemies."

Scott said the GOP is just following an outline already created by Democrats, who wanted to end qualified immunity for police officers following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis several years ago.

"These left-wing, liberal prosecutors and George Soros prosecutors want to take away immunity from police officers, yet they want to maintain it for themselves. I guarantee you if this prosecutor did not have immunity for his actions, he would not have filed this against Donald Trump," Scott explained.

"So maybe we need to be looking at how a prosecutor who abuses his power the way this Manhattan district attorney has done becomes personally liable and potentially criminally chargeable for their actions. And the state of Georgia has actually created a framework where prosecutors who operate outside of their bounds could be reviewed by their peers and potentially removed from office."

