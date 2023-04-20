Rare black coyotes spotted in suburban neighborhood

(FOX 17) – Black coyotes -- which are rare -- have been spotted in at least one Rhode Island city.
The Warwick Police Department said they have received "multiple calls" about a pair of black coyotes roaming around.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Police advised the public not to get alarmed if they see one or more, but urged people to"be alert" and keep their distance.
TRENDING: Here's what kids' hospital quietly scrubbed from internet amid gender-transition backlash