|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Rare black coyotes spotted in suburban neighborhood

Police urge public to keep their distance

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2023 at 12:22pm
Rare black coyotes (video screenshot)

(FOX 17) – Black coyotes -- which are rare -- have been spotted in at least one Rhode Island city.

The Warwick Police Department said they have received "multiple calls" about a pair of black coyotes roaming around.

Police advised the public not to get alarmed if they see one or more, but urged people to"be alert" and keep their distance.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







