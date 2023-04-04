A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Read the full indictment against President Trump

34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 4, 2023 at 4:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Former President Donald J. Trump speaks at CPAC in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The indictment against former President Donald Trump has been unsealed after Trump was arraigned in Manhattan.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The indictment follows an investigation into hush money payments he made to two women in 2016, ahead of the presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The charges are all class E felonies, the lowest level felony under New York state legal code. The maximum penalty for a class E felony in the Empire State is four years in jail, but it appears unlikely Trump would serve jail time if he is convicted. You can read the entire indictment below.

TRENDING: State Department fund offers $1.5 million grants to promote 'LGBT Inclusion' around globe

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks close lower, Dow and S&P 500 snap 4-day win streaks as economic worries loom
Read the full indictment against President Trump
'Radical, corrupt governments': Trump arrest compared to Mandela and Jesus
State Department fund offers $1.5 million grants to promote 'LGBT Inclusion' around globe
D.C. court denies Trump request to block former aides' testimony in Jan. 6 case
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×