Read the full indictment against President Trump

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The indictment against former President Donald Trump has been unsealed after Trump was arraigned in Manhattan.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The indictment follows an investigation into hush money payments he made to two women in 2016, ahead of the presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

The charges are all class E felonies, the lowest level felony under New York state legal code. The maximum penalty for a class E felony in the Empire State is four years in jail, but it appears unlikely Trump would serve jail time if he is convicted. You can read the entire indictment below.

