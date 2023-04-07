Have you read 'The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament' yet?

While other books have explored various glimpses of Jesus in the Old Testament, this one is different – seeking out and finding the redemptive message of the Gospel in all 39 books of the original Hebrew Scriptures.

I am talking about my own breakthrough book, the latest, "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament."

Not only have I been shocked at how well it has been received, I consider it to be my crowning achievement – greater than the creation of WND.com, greater than the many bestselling books I've written, including Rush Limbaugh's book, "See, I Told You So," and greater than my other worldly achievements.

Why?

Because if you ask many Christians, or even pastors, they would be shocked that the central message would be the same throughout the Old Testament and the New Testament. But the critics found exactly what they were looking for in my book.

Franklin Graham, president and CEO, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, said this about the book: "Joseph Farah has set a magnifying glass down on the pages of the Old Testament and shares with readers what many fail to see when reading through the biblical stories of antiquity – Jesus – the great 'I Am' of Scripture. In his latest work, 'The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,' you will be thrilled at the passages that speak of Jesus before He came to earth in human form as the Christmas Child. The foreshadowing of Christ speaks clearly of the salvation He offers to mankind because Jesus, Himself, is the Gospel. Don't miss the true adventure of seeing God's perfect plan of redemption from beginning to end."

I didn't even know Franklin Graham when I wrote the book. But he indulged me, not only providing that endorsement, but by ordering countless copies for his late famous father Billy Graham's bookstore. I was so honored. He not only endorsed it. He actually read it and promoted it. I was blown away. I still am.

Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas, former GOP presidential candidate and, I think you'll agree, an all-around great guy, had this to say about the book: "If you ever wondered why Christians need to understand the Old Testament, you'll get a vivid understanding after reading Joseph Farah's enlightening work, 'The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament.' He skillfully reveals the thread of Christ that not only brings unity to the Old Testament, but he masterfully makes clear that the Old Testament is the very foundation upon which the New Testament record of Jesus is built. You'll understand why all 66 books of the Bible have a singular message – the Messiah has come!"

The next man to endorse the book was the late great Dr. Jack Van Impe, who read it so enthusiastically, he placed a major order for it. It was such an honor. He couldn't stop talking about it! Known as "The Walking Bible" because of his extensive memorization of Bible passages, he was said to have committed about two-thirds of the Bible to memory. He died a year later. Here are a few of his glowing words: "Never before has anyone offered a more complete and comprehensive, book-by-book exploration of the Gospel in the Hebrew Scriptures. Joseph Farah's 'The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament' is a triumph and an amazing resource for every pastor and every Bible study leader who understands the importance of the Gospel of the Kingdom Jesus preached. It's even more important for those pastors and Bible study teachers who don't understand it. Revolutionary!"

Then there is a living legend – Chuck Norris, a WND weekly columnist, karate champion, actor, film produce and screenwriter. Here's what he wrote about the book: "I was not only educated but also inspired and encouraged by 'The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,' and you will be, too. I wholeheartedly recommend it to every person who either venerates the Bible as the Word of God or is simply curious to expound its original intent and often lost meanings."

Another man in the "living legend" category is Pat Boone, the singer, composer, actor, writer, TV personality. Said Pat, in his own incomparable words: "'In the beginning was the Word. The Word was with God and the Word was God.' Jesus was the Word in the flesh, in bodily form. And Peter reminds us, 'For prophecy never came by the will of man, but holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Spirit.' Is it any wonder then that the Living Word, as he was inspiring all the Old Testament scriptures, was dropping in hints of his own existence? Joseph Farah has researched and revealed this marvelous truth. And he, like I, has come to the full realization that not only are 'all scriptures inspired by God,' but that the whole Bible from Genesis to Revelation is written by Jews, about Jews and for Jews – focused on little Israel and God's chosen people through whom the whole world might be saved if they receive their own Messiah. Get excited as you read this!"

Another dear old friend of mine is David Limbaugh, author of several Christian books, including "The True Jesus." Here's what he had to say: "Joseph Farah and I share a passion for demonstrating the unity of the entire Bible in Jesus Christ, the central Figure of God's salvation history from beginning to end. I came to Christ by way of the Old Testament and delight in seeing Him in every one of its books. Joseph has done a masterful job in demonstrating Christ's presence throughout the pages of Holy Scripture."

Then there's author Eric Metaxas, a man I scarcely know. He's a gifted writer and talk-show host and the New York Times bestselling author of "Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy," and "Luther: The Man Who Rediscovered God and Changed the World." Here is what he said: "Just as the Nazis tried to unlink the Old and New Testaments, Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote his very last book, 'Prayerbook of the Bible,' about how the Old Testament Psalms were the very prayers of Jesus. He was thenceforth banned from publishing in the Third Reich, but Bonhoeffer knew one cannot have a genuine Christian faith unless one understands how the Old Testament books speak of Jesus; and to see that for yourself, I am thrilled to recommend Joseph Farah's superb new book."

Now here is what a good friend of mine said. I should point out that I have appeared countless times on his television show "Jewish Voice." It was on his program that I decided to kick off publicity for the book. It was also the last publicity I ever got the chance to do for it, other than in writing. I suffered a stroke immediately afterward. Here's what Jonathan Bernis said:

"Joseph Farah has done an amazing job of uncovering a singular message of God's redemptive plan for mankind interwoven through the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation. He has discovered the forgotten key to finding the Gospel in all the books of the Hebrew Scriptures. It's what Jesus called 'the Gospel of the Kingdom' – one of the profound lessons of this unique book. This is a terrific resource for pastors and Bible study leaders and for all those who just want to understand how the Scriptures, from beginning to the end, offer one consistent message of redemption."

Then there's another legendary man who crafted the "Jesus Revolution," which I recently had the pleasure of screening as one of the best movies of late – the true story of what brought me to the faith many years ago, in 1970. That's another WND columnist who has been a weekly contributor to our news service for a long time, Greg Laurie. He's an author and senior pastor of the one of the biggest churches in the country – Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California. Here's what he said:

"After Jesus rose from the dead, He appeared to two disciples who had lost hope. They felt He had somehow failed in His mission, when, in fact, everything was going according to schedule, God's schedule. Jesus gave them a personal tour of the Old Testament and what passages pointed to Him. When their journey ended, these two down-hearted disciples who had hope restored spoke of how their hearts burned when Christ opened up the Scriptures to them. In his new book, 'The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,' my friend Joseph Farah helps us to see the vital connection between the Old and New Testaments. I know this book will be a blessing to you."

This column is getting exhaustively long, but you can see how these friends helped me promote the book I couldn't promote the way I had planned to before the stroke. But there are few more I must thank nonetheless. There's Dinesh D'Souza, bestselling author and documentary filmmaker; there's David Barton, founder of WallBuilders, bestselling author; there's Dr. Karl Payne, pastor of Leadership Development and Discipleship Training, Antioch Bible Church, Redmond, Washington, author of "Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance"; there's Dr. Michael L. Brown, host of the "Line of Fire" radio and TV broadcaster and author of many books including my favorite "The Real Kosher Jesus"; there's Michael Farris, of Alliance Defending Freedom; there's Joel Chernoff, general secretary and chief executive officer, Messianic Jewish Alliance of America; there's Ray Comfort, evangelist, author, founder of Living Waters Publications and The Way of the Master in Bellflower, California; there's Mark Biltz, El Shaddai Ministries; there's Joel Richardson, author, documentary filmmaker, human rights activist; there's Dr. Ted Baehr, MOVIEGUIDE and Christian Film & Television Commission; there's Richie Furay, founding pastor, Calvary Chapel Broomfield, Colorado, 1997 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Buffalo Springfield); and there's the late Ben Kinchlow, TV host, author, and many, many more.

The secret to finding the Good News everywhere throughout the Old Testament can be found in the way Jesus Himself characterized His message throughout the gospels of Matthew and Mark, calling it "the Gospel of the Kingdom." This messianic Kingdom – in which the entire world is restored to the way it was intended before the fall of mankind – is often overlooked as a key part of the Gospel message, which is more often associated solely with the all-important call to personal salvation.

Thus, not only is this book a convenient and unique reference for book-by-book study of the Hebrew Scriptures, it also provides a fresh look at the complexity and fullness of the Good News Jesus and the Apostles preached in the Greek Scriptures. There are 39 chapters in the book, each one devoted to finding and documenting the Gospel in each book of the Old Testament – from Genesis to Malachi.

What does it mean that the Gospel, so often associated exclusively with the New Testament, is pervasive throughout the Old? It is stunning evidence that all 66 books of the Bible, though written over the course of 1,500 years by about 40 different people, represent a fully integrated, singular, cohesive and miraculous message.

