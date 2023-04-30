A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Recent case of Severe Microwave Syndrome reveals problems with 5G

Illness highlights issue of radiofrequency radiation's thermal effects

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2023 at 2:17pm
5G cell phone tower (Pixabay)

(BASED UNDERGROUND) – After a 5G base station was installed within 60 meters of her second-floor apartment, a middle-aged, otherwise healthy, Swedish woman developed debilitating symptoms corresponding with radiofrequency (RF)/microwave syndrome, researchers at the Environment and Cancer Research Foundation (ECRF) in Sweden reported this month. This was the third such case the researchers had documented.

According to their case study, published in Annals of Clinical and Medical Case Reports, fifth generation (5G) wireless technology is being rolled out worldwide “despite no previous research on possible negative effects on human health and the environment.”

As a result, exposure to pulse-modulated microwave radiation has “increased dramatically on a world-wide basis.” Microwave radiation are frequencies in the range of 300 MHz to 300 GHz within the radiofrequency (RF) spectrum. In city environments, frequencies used for 5G are currently in the 3.5 GHz band.

TRENDING: Conservative beer launched in response to Bud Light expected to hit huge sales number

Read the full story ›

