Record number of high schoolers now 'identify' as gay, bi, questioning

Only about 7 percent of adults self-identify as LGBT

Published April 28, 2023
Published April 28, 2023 at 2:16pm
(MRCTV) – Think the left’s all-out targeting of children with their radical agenda isn’t having an effect? Think again. A new study out from the CDC shows a stunning 1 in 4 high school students self-identify as bisexual, gay, or “other,” up more than double the number that said the same just seven years ago.

The Center For Disease Control’s most recent Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Survey, taken every two years, found that only 75.5% of high school students surveyed said they identified as heterosexual in 2021. Nearly 25%, on the other hand, said they identified as something other than straight, with 12% claiming they were bisexual, 4% saying they were “other,” and slightly more than 5% saying they were “questioning” their sexual orientation. Interestingly, the number of teens who self-identified as gay – arguably the most committed non-straight group, given their swearing off the opposite sex entirely – remained at a low 3%.

Conversely, only about seven percent of adults self-identify as LGBTQ.

