Red nose of terror: Study unveils why we fear clowns

(YNET NEWS) -- In the season three premiere of "Ted Lasso," the mustached coach (Jason Sudeikis) takes his struggling football team to the depths of the London sewer system after predictions of relegation.

He explains that he did this with his son after he watched "It," as facing fears is important. "Nothing is scarier than a creepy clown."

A recent study conducted by the School of Psychology and Medicine at the University of South Wales found that over half of the 987 adult subjects surveyed from 64 countries (aged 18-77) are somewhat afraid of clowns.

