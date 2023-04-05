Religious college fundraises to cut ties with 'intrusive,' 'hostile' U.S. government

By Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Catholic college is raising money to end its affiliation with the federal government and become financially independent, arguing the government has become “hostile to faith,” according to its website.

Belmont Abbey College (BAC), located in North Carolina, is operating a campaign called “Made True” that aims to raise $55 million to cut ties with the federal government and restore its purpose as a faith-based institution, its website reads. The money will “create innovative new financial structures and stewardship programs” with the intent of graduating students without debt as well as create public policy and health science programs that align with the college’s mission.

“Without the ability to remain financially independent and secure, we place our faith-based practices at risk from a federal government both increasingly intrusive to private institutions and increasingly hostile to faith,” the website reads. “The mission of Belmont Abbey College is rooted in a desire to fill society with graduates prepared to restore the culture for the greater glory of God and create a world where charity and goodness thrive.”

The campaign intends to boost the school’s endowment to more than $50 million by 2030 and grow its annual fund by $5 million per year, according to the website. It promises potential donors that their support will help the college “flood society with graduates prepared to create a world where people thrive: a world made true in God’s providence.”

Reclaim our culture to foster what is true and good for human beings. Building a Better Culture. Now. Join the Made True campaign today: https://t.co/5HU7q1Zfn3 pic.twitter.com/uHfqOivsSY — Belmont Abbey College (@BelmontAbbey) February 19, 2023

The campaign “is about Belmont Abbey College embracing the call and the responsibility to transform American culture, growing as a welcoming liberal arts stronghold, and restoring our culture, that humankind may thrive and rejoice in our world made true in the light of God’s providence,” according to its website. The “Made True” campaign is broken into several subsections including “Made Strong,” which focuses on religious freedom, and “Made Free,” which is about personal freedom.

The overall campaign has raised $73 million dollars out of its $100 million goal, its website reads. It has 11,475 donors to date.

BAC Vice President of College Relations Philip Brach told the College Fix that the school has experienced several incidents of government “intrusion,” citing the Affordable Care Act’s contraception provision and a current push by the Department of Education to revise Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination, to include gender identity. He also cited concerns with the federal student loan system.

“Any college serious about protecting their freedom of conscience to practice their faith should at least consider such a move,” he told the Fix.

BAC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

