Remdesivir wrongful death case survives immunity challenge

(AMERICA OUT LOUD) – In a landmark accomplishment, Attorney Matt Tyson in California has successfully knocked a hole in the “immunity defense” wall that has protected doctors and hospitals from being sued for wrongful deaths after the administration of the toxic remdesivir…a drug Fauci himself knew had over 50% death rate in the earlier Ebola trials when he suddenly announced in spring 2020 that remdesivir would be the “gold standard” for treatment of COVID-19. What Fauci did not tell the public is that the government, through CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services), would pay a 20% incentive payment (“Bounty”) on the entire hospital bill per patient treated with remdesivir instead of older, safer medicines like hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and corticosteroids.

In a shocking finding during the investigations of the California wrongful death cases Attorney Tyson has reviewed, 99% of them are patients who were unvaccinated for COVID-19, strongly indicative of discriminatory treatment based on vaccination status. He also found a 3000% higher death risk with remdesivir than with other medicines.

The Whistleblower Report Legal segment today, Attorney Tyson explains how his legal strategy was able to bypass the PREP Act immunity provisions and survived the defense attorneys’ “immunity challenge” so that the cases can move forward to hold doctors and hospitals accountable for these tragic, and avoidable, deaths of COVID patients.

