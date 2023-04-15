A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Reparations panel not concerned with staggering price tag

Task force charged with forming reparations plan blasts media for focusing on dollar amount

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 15, 2023 at 4:27pm
(FOX NEWS) – A member of California's reparations task force is dismissing the total dollar amount as the "least important piece" of their proposal, despite the committee considering doling out nearly triple the state's existing budget in payments to Black residents as a way to make amends for slavery and subsequent discrimination.

"We want to make sure that this is presented out in a way that does not reinforce the preoccupation with a dollar figure, which is the least important piece of this," Cheryl Grills, a clinical psychologist and member of the California Reparations Task Force, told CalMatters in a new interview.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"It's important," continued Grills, "but it's the least important in terms of being able to get to a point in our country's history and in California's history where we recognize that the harm cuts across multiple areas and domains and that the repair needs to align with that."

TRENDING: Don't be surprised if Gavin Newsom replaces Biden on the ticket

Read the full story ›

