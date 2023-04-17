Report: Disney groomers lost $258 million on woke 'Lightyear,' 'Strange World'

(BREITBART) -- It cost the degenerates at Disney more than $250 million to try and groom little kids by introducing adult sexuality into the children’s films Lightyear and Strange World.

Better still, no movie lost more money last year than the woke Strange World. And other than Strange World and Amsterdam, Lightyear was last year’s biggest money loser.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

According to a detailed analysis at the far-left Deadline, after everything is totaled up, from the box office to home video, Lightyear lost $106 million and Strange World lost a whopping $152 million.

TRENDING: Nike does something even worse than Bud Light with latest move, and kids are involved

Read the full story ›