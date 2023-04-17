A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Report: Disney groomers lost $258 million on woke 'Lightyear,' 'Strange World'

'The sickos are so desperate to sexualize your children, they were willing to lose more than a quarter billion'

Published April 17, 2023 at 10:16am
Published April 17, 2023 at 10:16am
Buzz Lightyear (Courtesy Pixar)

(BREITBART) -- It cost the degenerates at Disney more than $250 million to try and groom little kids by introducing adult sexuality into the children’s films Lightyear and Strange World.

Better still, no movie lost more money last year than the woke Strange World. And other than Strange World and Amsterdam, Lightyear was last year’s biggest money loser.

According to a detailed analysis at the far-left Deadline, after everything is totaled up, from the box office to home video, Lightyear lost $106 million and Strange World lost a whopping $152 million.

