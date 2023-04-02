Report estimates death toll of 300,000 from COVID shots!

A new report on COVID, and the shots that were used against it, has revealed a stunning human toll from those "medications": 26.6 million injured, 1.36 million disabled and 300,000 dead.

Nor is the economic loss easier to accept: $150 billion.

And these are from the shots, not the COVID-19 virus itself, a coronavirus that likely came out of a lab in Wuhan, China, that was doing experiments on how to make those viruses more lethal, and more easily spread.

The estimates are from Phinance Technologies, which explained, "The SARS-CoV-2 virus outbreak and the political and societal process that started unfolding in its wake will be looked at in retrospect as one of the most important moments in modern history. The waves of fear that the invisible threat posed to each and every individual united them in the acceptance of a solution to the problem."

It continued, "The monolithic solution that corporate, regulatory and societal leaders came up with was a novel inoculation technology using mRNA to instruct our body cells to produce a particular section of the virus (spike protein) that the body could build defenses against. This technology was previously forbidden to be used in human subjects in several international bio-ethics treaties."

According to a report from Liberty Counsel, "The 2022 Vaccine Damage Report is a culmination of one year’s worth of data compiled by former Wall Street analyst Ed Dowd and his team at the research firm, Phinance Technologies. The report reveals the injuries, disabilities and deaths, or 'human cost,' of the COVID-19 'vaccine' program in the United States for the year 2022. The research team focused their research on the 148 million employed Americans between the ages of 16 to 64."

Dowd reported that the injuries' cost was estimated at $89.9 billion, the cost of disabilities at $52.2 billion and deaths at $5.6 billion.

The report estimated a 50% increase in lost worktime rates, a 28% increase in absence rates, and an estimated 26.6 million individuals affected.

"Regarding disabilities of a civilian labor force aged 16-64, there was a 24.6% rise in disabilities since 2021 and an estimated 1.36 million individuals affected," the report said..

The mortality rate for the age group 25-64 reported a 23% excess rate. with the "estimated 300,000 excess deaths."

The report notes, "While these groupings characterize different levels of damage from the inoculations, they are not static and could interact with each other. For instance, there might be individuals who had no visible effects after vaccination but nonetheless could still be impacted from the inoculations and could therefore be represented in the sub-group of injured individuals. In a similar way, individuals with mild injuries from the inoculations could, over time, develop severe injuries to the extent of being disabled, or an extreme outcome such as death. The likely path of outcomes would be from injury to disability to death. We need to consider, however, that to a lesser extent there could be individuals who suffer extreme outcomes when they had previously only experienced mild injuries until then. We can relate this with the anecdotes of otherwise healthy athletes suffering heart attacks during sports competitions at an alarming rate since the 2021 inoculations."

Dowd explained, "Our economic damage estimates are what we can measure. The knock effects such as lost productivity due to a worker being present but working at say 50%-75% of capacity is missed plus burn out from those picking up slack. Also supply chain delays are not captured. The multiplier effects are massive."

The report also pointed out, "The decision to accept a novel type of 'vaccine' and roll it out to mass populations in such a short timescale, is probably one of the most important of the current century. The fear in the population and the hope of a universal solution led populations to accept the novel 'vaccines' and then to accept the new technology as a platform for many other products. Pandora's box was open and it is an obvious boon to the pharmaceutical industry. It was done with consent and even encouragement from the gatekeepers (governments, regulators, academia) and allied with a media campaign that reminded us of wartime."

The study's estimates also explained Pfizer and Moderna, makers of the shots, "combined made $11.5 billion in revenues" in the U.S. in 2022.

"Every dollar they made cost the U.S. economy $13."

