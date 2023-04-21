Investigators see viable tax, gun case against Hunter Biden

A viable case involving tax charges and allegations of violations of the law in connection with the purchase of a handgun has been assembled against Hunter Biden, according to a new report in the Washington Post.

But taking it to court will require the endorsement of U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware.

Hunter Biden has admitted that he's been under investigation for tax issues for several years. And one of the Biden family scandals revealed how he bought a weapon, allegedly confirming that he was not using drugs, at a time when he was using drugs.

That blew up because the gun was thrown into a trash bin, and later recovered, according to reports.

The Post documented that agents "have gathered what they believe is sufficient evidence to charge him with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase."

The report cited people familiar with the case.

Those sources "spoke on the condition of anonymity" but said the work initially focused on Hunter Biden's finances related to overseas business deals, but then was expanded to a review of whether he reported his income, or lied on required paperwork for a gun purchase.

The report explained, "Given the intense political interest in a criminal probe involving the son of a sitting president, Attorney General Merrick Garland has made clear that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, David C. Weiss, who was nominated by Trump in late 2017, is supervising the case."

And in direct contradiction to statements from a whistleblower who said the Biden administration is, in fact, protecting Hunter Biden from charges, Garland has claimed there will be no political influence on the case.

Authorities declined comment, but Chris Clark, a lawyer for Hunter Biden, accused investigators of leaking information.

His statement included, "It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one. Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony. We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors."

The Post summarized: "Questions about the younger Biden’s foreign business ventures have long dogged his father’s political life. Trump and his GOP allies specifically cite as ethical conflicts Hunter Biden’s past work for a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president, as well as his China-related business affairs."

