Report: Trump judge's daughter worked for 'Kamala Harris campaign'

The Democrats' latest in their years of schemes to "get" President Trump was on stage in New York on Tuesday, with his arraignment on charges that apparently stem from a so-called "hush money" money payment made by a former lawyer years ago.

As the details that leftist District Attorney Alvin Bragg will claim is evidence will develop in court, other bits of information are becoming available – about the judge and his family.

For example, the Gateway Pundit has documented that the judge's daughter once worked for the "Kamala Harris Campaign" and even now is at a company that has the administration as a "client."

The report charged, "The Gateway Pundit previously reported New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan is presiding over President Trump’s Stormy Daniels 'hush payment' case."

The report explained Merchan is known to be a lifelong Democrat and it was his daughter's social media presence online that confirmed she also is not just a Democrat, but "who previously worked on Kamala Harris' presidential campaign."

The report charged, "The discovery was pieced together from a photo posted by Geneseo Alumni Office that featured Judge Merchan with the caption 'One of the panelists was Hon. Juan Merchan, Court of Claims Judge sitting as an Acting Justice of the Supreme Court — Criminal Term, New York County, and parent of Loren Merchan '11."

A subsequent search of Loren Merchan's social media account showed she graduated from SUNY Geneseo in 2011, and also revealed she was director of digital persuasion for the "Kamala Harris for the People" organization."

Harris then dropped out of the presidential race in December of 2019, but before that, Loren "also served as the vice president of Authentic campaigns, which reports online that it raises hundreds of millions of dollars for progressives."

That company reportedly worked with the Biden-Harris campaign, the report confirmed.

The report pointed out, "Merchan has too much of a conflict of interest to oversee Trump's case and should recuse himself immediately."

The report also noted Merchan's previous background with Trump, in that he handled claims of tax fraud against Trump Org and its former CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Trump himself had made that point, accusing Merchan of being "hand picked by Bragg & the prosecutors, & is the same person who 'railroaded' my 75-year-old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg."

