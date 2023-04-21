Researcher on LGBT issues charges school confiscated, censored work

A sociologist who researched the censorship experienced by university faculty members who oppose the transgender ideology on campus has filed a complaint against City University of London claiming her work was confiscated and suppressed.

"Those with a responsibility to support me have frustrated my ability to progress with the research or denied expected support via actions as well as omissions to act," charged Laura Favaro in her complaint.

"This includes being ignored, ostracized, bullied, harassed – ending with a dismissal and confiscation of my data," she said.

She began her project in 2020, and documented multiple testimonies from school employees who "told her they had endured threats of violence over the gender debate, feared reprisals and were 'all so afraid.'"

TRENDING: WATCH: Conservative speaker gets burned in effigy in street

Then when an article on the research appeared in Times High Education, describing a "culture of silencing and fear," the school pulled her plug, she said.

"It feels like a never-ending nightmare, dystopian, so unjust. All I have been trying to do is my job as a sociologist. There was a social conflict, so I asked questions, collected data, reported on the findings, offered an analysis. That is my job," she reported according to the Daily Mail.

"In contrast to all my expectations, I leave with poor employment prospects because I have been unable to publish findings or even attend interviews. My experience at City has left me exhausted, traumatized and with broken self-esteem."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is the transgender ideology desperate to suppress any research opposing their agenda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (270 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

She said she wants back her research data.

"I want to make the anonymized survey accessible to other researchers by depositing in the UK Data Archive as per my commitment to the funder and participants, and I want to publish findings. I owe this to myself, my family, my participants, and society," she said in an interview with the Telegraph.

Her claims now are pending before an employment tribunal which is considering her charges of harassment, victimization and discrimination.

She had been recruited to come from Spain and to the work funded with £18,000 from the Equality and Human Rights Commission and £10,000 from the British Academy.

But her results, her interviews with 50 individuals in gender studies, a survey of hundreds and other documents and evidence, never have been published.

She said that she was told the study had "become an institutionally sensitive issue."

She said the school also expressed being "frightened" of making her results known.

Her lawyer, Peter Daly, explained, "Dr. Favaro's treatment raises significant and concerning questions about the freedom of academics to properly pursue research. We are in the process of preparing an employment tribunal claim on her behalf, which we anticipate will succeed if litigated to a conclusion."

School officials declined comment.

At the Christian Institute, a report explained, "During the research, scholars told her that they experienced threats of violence, hostility from colleagues and feared that their careers would not survive the backlash if they spoke out against transgender ideology."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!