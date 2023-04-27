Researchers teach parrots to make video calls

(UPI) – Researchers from the United States and Scotland said they taught pet parrots how to make video calls, and the birds developed long-distance friendships as a result.

The team, composed of researchers from Northeastern University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Glasgow, released a study titled "Birds of a Feather Video-Flock Together: Design and Evaluation of an Agency-Based Parrot-to-Parrot Video-Calling System for Interspecies Ethical Enrichment."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The study involved parrots learning to ring a bell that would result in a caretaker bringing them a tablet. The birds would use their beaks to select a photo of another bird on the screen, and a video call would then be initiated.

TRENDING: Huge turn of events for teacher fired for airing concern about same-sex-couple picture book

Read the full story ›