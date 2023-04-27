A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Researchers teach parrots to make video calls

Birds used beaks to select photo of another bird on screen

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2023 at 12:00pm
(Pixabay)

(UPI) – Researchers from the United States and Scotland said they taught pet parrots how to make video calls, and the birds developed long-distance friendships as a result.

The team, composed of researchers from Northeastern University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Glasgow, released a study titled "Birds of a Feather Video-Flock Together: Design and Evaluation of an Agency-Based Parrot-to-Parrot Video-Calling System for Interspecies Ethical Enrichment."

The study involved parrots learning to ring a bell that would result in a caretaker bringing them a tablet. The birds would use their beaks to select a photo of another bird on the screen, and a video call would then be initiated.

