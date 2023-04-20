Revealed! 'Dirty 51' letter calling laptop 'disinformation' instigated by Biden campaign

A new report from columnist Miranda Devine at the New York Post confirms that it was, in fact, the Joe Biden campaign that orchestrated that infamous 2020 letter from 51 "national security experts" claiming the evidence on the laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop was "Russian disinformation."

That laptop, which contained reams of evidence of various schemes by the Biden family members to collect money from foreign interests, as well as Hunter Biden's own involvement with prostitutes and drugs, actually now has been verified as accurate by even leftists.

But it was suppressed by both legacy and social media accounts during the 2020 election, and a poll following the vote revealed that had those details been routinely reportedly, Biden almost undoubtedly would have lost the election.

There have been suggestions several times that the letter, in which the "experts" claimed, without evidence, that the laptop had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation, was linked to Biden himself.

TRENDING: 'Blood on their hands': Serious action urged against trans activist lawmaker

Now Devine has reported on a "bombshell" from former acting CIA chief Mike Morell.

"In a sworn interview, Morell has admitted it was Joe Biden’s presidential campaign that prompted the infamous letter in which Morell and 50 fellow former intelligence officials falsely claimed that material from Hunter Biden’s laptop published by The Post before the 2020 election was Russian disinformation, sources in the House Judiciary Committee have confirmed," she reported.

Devine revealed this is what happened, according to testimony.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Did the media blitz calling Hunter's laptop "disinformation" start in the Biden camp? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (8 Votes) 11% (1 Votes)

"Tony Blinken, now secretary of state, was the Biden campaign foreign affairs adviser who urgently phoned Morell in October 2020 to suggest the laptop was a Russian plant."

Just days ago, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Steve Bannon's "War Room" that, "We can prove that the entire purpose of this letter at the outset was to influence a presidential election with some of the most senior people who have ever been in our intelligence community -- using the imprimatur of their security clearances to pave the way for Joe Biden’s presidency."

Devine reported Morell was deposed by the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and confessed after he got a that call from Blinken, to solicited signatures for the letter.

The letter itself appeared in Politico Oct. 19, 2020, just days before the presidential election.

It "falsely claimed that emails from the laptop published by The Post had 'all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation … Moscow [will] pull out the stops to do anything possible to help Trump win and/or to weaken Biden should he win.'"

Biden just hours later used the letter to defend himself against claims of his involvement in his family's now well-known international influence-peddling operations.

Those reportedly generated millions of dollars in revenue from China, Russia and Ukraine for his family. A congressional report suggested nine members cashed in.

Gaetz said, "Morell wanted to be Joe Biden’s CIA director, got a phone call from Tony Blinken, who was representing the Biden campaign, saying, 'Gee, Mike, doesn’t this Hunter Biden laptop look like Russian disinformation?' Morell testifies that then triggers him to be the ringleader of an enterprise to go to others and to put together a letter for the specific purpose of use by Joe Biden in the presidential debate … We can prove that and much more."

Devine reported House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will release a report soon explaining the origins of the "Dirty 51" letter, showing it constituted corrupt interference in the 2020 presidential election.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!