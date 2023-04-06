A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. registers to run for president

Filing indicates he will run as a Democrat

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 6, 2023 at 5:48pm
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

(MSN) – Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, has registered a presidential campaign with the Federal Election Commission — and is publicly testing the waters to see how much support he would have for such a run.

Kennedy, who filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon, is calling his committee Team Kennedy.

Florida-based attorney John E. Sullivan, who is serving as the campaign's treasurer, confirmed to Raw Story that Kennedy is running for president and that the FEC filing is valid. Sullivan added that the Kennedy campaign's plans for a formal launch remain in the works but that it is targeting April 19 in Boston. The filing indicates that he would run as a Democrat.

Read the full story ›

