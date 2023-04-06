Robert F. Kennedy Jr. registers to run for president

(MSN) – Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, has registered a presidential campaign with the Federal Election Commission — and is publicly testing the waters to see how much support he would have for such a run.

Kennedy, who filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon, is calling his committee Team Kennedy.

Florida-based attorney John E. Sullivan, who is serving as the campaign's treasurer, confirmed to Raw Story that Kennedy is running for president and that the FEC filing is valid. Sullivan added that the Kennedy campaign's plans for a formal launch remain in the works but that it is targeting April 19 in Boston. The filing indicates that he would run as a Democrat.

