Diversions FaithTHE STAR TREATMENT
Rock icon says church, being conservative is modern way of 'f***ing' with people

'As far as I can see, cancel culture is mercy's antithesis'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 12, 2023 at 7:30pm
Jun Oshiro, the guitarist with the Koza City Rockers, a rock-and-roll tribute band, performs during the 2021 Hansen Festival on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 13, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

(FOX NEWS) -- Australian rock icon Nick Cave said going to church and being a conservative is the modern equivalent of "f-----g" with people.

Cave, best known for forming the bands Birthday Party and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in the early 1980s, was considered an anti-establishment punk rock bad boy at the height of his fame. He sat down with "UnHerd" host Freddie Sayers to discuss his book, "Faith, Hope and Carnage," which is billed as a look at his life "from his early childhood to the present day, his loves, his work ethic and his dramatic transformation in recent years."

Cave explained that he sees human beings in a completely different way than he did early in his career, and said he is now a "more complete person." Sayers noted that the punk rocker turned "church-going person" might seem unrecognizable, but Cave said he simply gets a delight by "f-----g with people" and "living outside the expectation" of others. The singer-songwriter said he sees the world in a completely different way, which included being aware of both the "brokenness" and "value" of human beings after the tragic death of his 15-year-old son changed his views.

Read the full story ›

