Rock icon says church, being conservative is modern way of 'f***ing' with people

(FOX NEWS) -- Australian rock icon Nick Cave said going to church and being a conservative is the modern equivalent of "f-----g" with people.

Cave, best known for forming the bands Birthday Party and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in the early 1980s, was considered an anti-establishment punk rock bad boy at the height of his fame. He sat down with "UnHerd" host Freddie Sayers to discuss his book, "Faith, Hope and Carnage," which is billed as a look at his life "from his early childhood to the present day, his loves, his work ethic and his dramatic transformation in recent years."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Cave explained that he sees human beings in a completely different way than he did early in his career, and said he is now a "more complete person." Sayers noted that the punk rocker turned "church-going person" might seem unrecognizable, but Cave said he simply gets a delight by "f-----g with people" and "living outside the expectation" of others. The singer-songwriter said he sees the world in a completely different way, which included being aware of both the "brokenness" and "value" of human beings after the tragic death of his 15-year-old son changed his views.

TRENDING: Biden 'pushing nonsense' as American families pummeled by inflation

Read the full story ›