Royal watchers rage after photos of Princess Kate surface: 'Shamed the entire family'

Catherine, Princess of Wales, made an unexpected fashion choice while attending church with her family on Easter Sunday.

She ditched her normal neutral nail polish in favor of a vibrant red hue, according to People.

While some royal watchers gushed about the coordinated blue tones the Wales family sported, others were none too pleased with the princess' nails.

One upset individual stated on Twitter, "Too bad the whole photo op is ruined by Kate’s brazen red nail polish. It’s not protocol and Kate Middleton has shamed the entire family. Shocking."

Too bad the whole photo op is ruined by Kate’s brazen red nail polish. It’s not protocol and Kate Middleton has shamed the entire family. Shocking. — Honorable Grandma Official 💙🍷 (@JoeKamalaTicket) April 10, 2023

Reporter Lauren Maloney wrote, "Whoa! Anyone else notice the RED nail polish on Princess Kate? I thought that was against protocol!"

Whoa! Anyone else notice the RED nail polish on Princess Kate? I thought that was against protocol! Wasn’t Meghan given a hard time when she wore polish while an acting member of the family?!? https://t.co/2Jqk1eP8Ek — Lauren Maloney (@LaurenKMaloney) April 9, 2023

Do you object to Princess Kate's red nail polish?

"Am I seeing red nails on Kate? I don’t think I’ve ever seen her with red nails since she entered the Royal Family?" another user said.

Am I seeing red nails on Kate? I don’t think I’ve ever seen her with red nails since she entered the Royal Family? — JAKL77 (@LeykumJessica) April 9, 2023

One user replied, "I don’t like it. I think the neutrals were far more consistent with royalty."

Yes, very surprising to see Kate with red nails. I believe it was a big ‘no no’ while Queen Elizabeth II was alive. I don’t like it. I think the neutrals were far more consistent with royalty. — Roberta Malone (@RMalone492) April 10, 2023



While there is no formal rule in place for royal nail colors, there has long been an unofficial ban on red, as the late Queen Elizabeth was not a fan of bright nails, People reported.

The queen wore only Essie's pink "ballet slippers" polish starting in 1989, according to the company's website. The brand also stated Catherine picked its pink "allure" shade for her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

