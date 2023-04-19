'Rules for Radicals' – welcome to the media's Diversity Style Guide

Well, well, well. Here it is, at long last: "The Diversity Style Guide is a resource to help journalists and other media professionals cover a complex, multicultural world with accuracy, authority and sensitivity."

What took so long?

Worried about using the incorrect race/ethnicity terminology, or the wrong disability definition, a bad immigration word, an outdated term for sexuality or gender identity? Concerned you might make an embarrassing drug and alcohol reference or a geographical faux pas? I assure you, your troubles are over. If you are a journalist who wants to be sure you are politically correct, this is the latest and greatest gimmick to keep up with the changing world of self-censorship.

I once concerned myself with such things. But it got too crazy to keep up with everyone's pet peeve. Language changed on a dime. It became too cumbersome, too rigid, too strict. As even the author of this guide says: "No one person can determine the correct usage of a word." That worried me. Would we need to have committees assembled then? Well, sort of …

Just look at the panoply of consultants and references they employed for this work:

TRENDING: 'Not a firearms expert': Biden's ATF chief makes stunning admission about 'assault weapons'

Asian American Journalists Association and its Handbook to Covering Asian America

Densho Encyclopedia

Gender Spectrum

GLAAD and the GLAAD Media Reference Guide, 10th Edition

Media Takes: On Aging, a publication of the Robert N. Butler Columbia Aging Center and Aging Services of California

Michigan State University School of Journalism cultural competence series:

100 Questions & Answers About African Americans

100 Questions & Answers About Americans

100 Questions & Answers About Arab Americans

100 Questions & Answers About East Asian Cultures

100 Questions & Answers About Indian Americans

100 Questions & Answers About Hispanics & Latinos

100 Questions & Answers About Muslim Americans

100 Questions, 500 Nations (co-sponsored by the Native American Journalists Association)

100 Questions and Answers About Veterans: A Guide for Civilians

National Association of Black Journalists and the NABJ Style Guide

National Association of Hispanic Journalists

National Center on Disability and Journalism and the Disability Style Guide

National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association and the NLGJA Stylebook Supplement on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Terminology

National Institute on Drug Abuse Media Guide

Neutrois.com

Race Forward's Race Reporting Guide

Racial Equity Tools Glossary

Religion News Association and its Religion Stylebook

TEAM Up (Tools for Entertainment and Media), a project of the Entertainment Industries Council, and the TEAM Up Reporting on Mental Health Style Guide.

Whatever happened to the simple and elegant "Elements of Style"?

This latest guide is a regular "Rule for Radicals."

How many diversity guides does this world need?

The Diversity Style Guide was edited by Rachele Kanigel, a professor and chair of the Journalism Department at San Francisco State University. Where else? Notice that the editors use the term "chair" to avoid the use of the word "chairman." Is she a chair or the chairman? That's what I hate about the kind of prig who wastes time with this kind of activity.

I got stopped by the very first item listed in this guide. It was "B.C."

"Literally, before Christ or the Christian era. Scholars and textbooks are increasingly using the abbreviations B.C.E. for 'before the common era' and C.E. for 'common era' to avoid using terms defined by their relation to Christianity. See A.D." No thanks! I've read the definitions before. I prefer B.C. and A.D, if it's OK with the "scholars" – or even if it's not.

And then there was this entry: "Bible-believing."

"A term used by some Christians to describe their emphasis on the authority and primacy of Scripture, as in Bible-believing Christians. By definition, however, all Christians believe the Bible. Thus, journalists should avoid using this term except when it is clear people are using it to describe themselves."

All Christians believe the Bible? Many Christians have not even gazed at one – like many in, say, China, where they are banned outright. There they often cling to one page or so and share it with others. Plus, as hard as it to believe, Amazon agreed not to sell Bibles inside China. That more of less puts the kibosh on the editor's definition of all Christians.

I guess when you have to keep track of so many pronouns and gender identities in the Diversity Style Guide, they couldn't have afforded to be too careful with the definition of Christians.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!