Run, Ron, run … back to Florida

Run back home, Ron DeSantis, where you're loved and where you're creating a shining example of what a good governor can do. Tell us you hope to play a role in the next administration, after your term hits the limit in 2026, or tell us you hope to spend a couple years organizing, speaking out and helping conservative governors unite to fight the Deep State. For now, it's not so much the safe thing to do. It's the right thing.

Donald Trump is the one. He was and he will be the right General for the Final Battle.

All his negatives aside, and there are plenty, he is the only one truly determined to bash in the heads of the Deep State. That is the perception of a huge swath of our fellow Americans. While (with quite a few wonderful exceptions) most of the Republican leadership exudes the stench of a controlled and pretended opposition, Trump, more than anyone else, has proved to be an uncompromising force of nature. For us. He is the only one among the potential candidates who can honestly claim to have done the country real, tangible and unprecedented good. He has an extraordinary resume of promises made and kept. The contrast between life under his administration and the current regime is undeniably black-and-white, and is only going to get sharper in the next two painful and dangerous years.

Relative to Trump (a brawler), DeSantis is a people-pleasing gentleman. Trump has a direction that projects a warning to any who stand in his way. Let him direct that against the communists pretending the part of Democrats. We don't want DeSantis to risk crossing that path, because we may need him down the road. The pack of candidates Trump shoved off the stage in 2016 can attest to that wisdom.

DeSantis is hesitating and seems to have a finger in the wind, waiting to see if it might blow in his direction. He is doing and saying the right things to position his candidacy (much of which is tremendously exciting), and that all looks great, but that's what successful politicians do. And the considerable cash and support coming from the predictable Bush gang and other old-time establishment Republicans is not missed by the American First crowd.

We're hoping DeSantis sees where the wind is really blowing.

Let's write Ron a (probably not quite ready for prime time) speech. We would love for him to throw us all a head fake for the ages and announce, "I'm Ron DeSantis, and I am here today to announce that I am, if you've been wondering, going to run for the presidency of the United States of America ... (long pause) in the presidential election of 2028. Don't think I'm not ambitious! But I am a patriot first, last and always, and I implore you, all of you, to unite, as one unstoppable force, to save our country, to Make America Great Again, and to reelect Donald J Trump, the former and future president of these United States of America."

It might be a lot to wish for, but then again, is there anything to recent reports that some of DeSantis' big donors are hedging their bets if and until Trump's poll numbers start falling back to earth?

