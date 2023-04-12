Russia launches ICBM hours after Trump warns of 'nuclear warming'

The Kremlin has announced the successful test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, just hours after President Trump warned that the world is facing the threat of "nuclear warming," which is much worse than "global warming."

A report from the Washington Times revealed Russia's ICBM test struck a target at a firing range in Kazakhstan.

The advance came only weeks after Russia confirmed it was suspending its recognition of the New START according, its only remaining nuclear arms control agreement with America.

The report said the Strategic Missile Forces launched the ICBM from a range in southern Russia, to test the missile design.

"This launch made it possible to confirm the correctness of the circuit design and technical solutions used in the development of new strategic missile systems," Russian officials announced on a social media site.

The test comes as Russia is just into its second year of war against Ukraine, which it invaded. Its military aggression has faltered there, although the exact status of forces is hard to confirm.

Russia's chief, Vladimir Putin, has threatened to put nuclear missiles inside Ukraine's neighbor, Belarus.

President Trump, in an interview with Tucker Carlson this week, warned the threat from "nuclear warming" is a lot bigger than from "global warming."

He pointed out various players, including Russia, now have weapons "the likes of which the world has never seen before … I'm talking about nuclear."

He pointed out Russia already has a stockpile similar to that of America, and China will be at that point in a few years.

Citing the two Japanese cities decimated by bombs to end World War II, he said, "Hiroshima, Nagasaki … multiple that power times 500. That's what you're talking about."

He said those detonations actually melted granite.

