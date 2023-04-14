Russia's entire Pacific Fleet goes on high alert for surprise war games

(FOX NEWS) – Russia's Pacific Fleet is on high alert as the superpower announced war games to test the military's ability to respond to foreign aggression.

All ships will remain on high alert and prepared for snap drills at a moment's notice, according to the Friday announcement.

Drills are expected to demand complex responses systems including missile launches and long-range bombers.

