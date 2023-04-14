A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Russia's entire Pacific Fleet goes on high alert for surprise war games

Continues to maintain powerful presence in Pacific despite ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 14, 2023 at 5:52pm
Russian President Putin attends military exercises in the nation's Arctic North region, August 17, 2005. (ITAR-TASS)

(FOX NEWS) – Russia's Pacific Fleet is on high alert as the superpower announced war games to test the military's ability to respond to foreign aggression.

All ships will remain on high alert and prepared for snap drills at a moment's notice, according to the Friday announcement.

Drills are expected to demand complex responses systems including missile launches and long-range bombers.

Read the full story ›

