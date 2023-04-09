Save the date: 1 year until total solar eclipse sweeps U.S.

(AP NEWS) – Dust off your eclipse glasses: It’s only a year until a total solar eclipse sweeps across North America.

On April 8, 2024, the moon will cast its shadow across a stretch of the U.S., Mexico and Canada, plunging millions of people into midday darkness. It’s been less than six years since a total solar eclipse cut across the U.S., from coast to coast. That was on Aug. 21, 2017.

If you miss next year’s spectacle, you’ll have to wait 20 years until the next one hits the U.S. But that total eclipse will only be visible in Montana and the Dakotas.

