U.S.THE FINAL FRONTIER
Save the date: 1 year until total solar eclipse sweeps U.S.

Next spectacle won't happen in America for 20 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2023 at 5:25pm
(AP NEWS) – Dust off your eclipse glasses: It’s only a year until a total solar eclipse sweeps across North America.

On April 8, 2024, the moon will cast its shadow across a stretch of the U.S., Mexico and Canada, plunging millions of people into midday darkness. It’s been less than six years since a total solar eclipse cut across the U.S., from coast to coast. That was on Aug. 21, 2017.

If you miss next year’s spectacle, you’ll have to wait 20 years until the next one hits the U.S. But that total eclipse will only be visible in Montana and the Dakotas.

