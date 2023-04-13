A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scholars: Marriage makes women happier, healthier

Lower risk of cardiovascular disease, less depression and loneliness

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 2:44pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Marriage positively affects women’s mental and physical health, which can lead to long-term health benefits, according to a recent study published in the journal Global Epidemiology.

Led by a team of Harvard researchers, the study examined over 11,830 American female nurses who took different marital pathways and assessed how their lives turned out over a 25-year span.

It found that those who got married “had lower mortality, lower risks of cardiovascular diseases, greater psychological wellbeing and less psychological distress,” the study’s summary states.

