How a schoolboy made The Beatles' earliest known U.K. concert recording

Hour-long quarter-inch tape recording was made by 15-year-old

Published April 8, 2023 at 11:22am
Published April 8, 2023 at 11:22am
The Beatles

The Beatles

(BBC) – The earliest known full recording of The Beatles playing a live concert in the U.K., at the point they were becoming the biggest band in the nation, has been revealed by BBC Radio 4's Front Row, almost exactly 60 years after it was made.

The hour-long quarter-inch tape recording was made by 15-year-old John Bloomfield at Stowe boarding school in Buckinghamshire on 4 April 1963 when the band played a concert at the school's theatre.

They had been booked by fellow pupil David Moores, who had written to manager Brian Epstein. Epstein, perhaps recognising the connection to an important Liverpool family – the Moores family owned the Littlewoods football pools and retail business – agreed to the booking for a fee of £100, and Moores raised the funds by selling tickets to schoolmates.

