Scientist: There was 'NO basis' for claims COVID shots safe during pregnancy

There's much known now about the COVID-19 shots developed on a hurried scientific timeline during the pandemic.

They don't really help like consumers were promised, thousands of deaths are being attributed to side effects, such as heart disease in young adults. And worse.

And now a physician and biotech consultant in global health, David Bell of the Brownstone Institute, has reviewed the evidence and has concluded that "there is NO basis for saying the vaccine is safe in pregnancy."

Bell, a former medical officer and scientist at the World Health Organization and program head for malaria and febrile diseases at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics in Geneva, Switzerland, added, "The data implies that not only was the government's 'safe and effective' sloganeering not accurate, it was totally misleading with respect to the safety data available."

TRENDING: Undermining America

He explained that by late 2021, women, including those pregnant, "were being thrown out of employment for not agreeing to be injected. Those who took the mRNA vaccines did so based on trust in health authorities – the assumption being that they would not have been approved if the evidence was not absolutely clear. The role of regulatory agencies was to protect the public and, therefore, if they were approved, the 'vaccines' were safe."

But, he said, "a lengthy vaccine evaluation report sponsored by Pfizer and submitted to the Australian regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) dated January 2021 was released under a Freedom of Information request."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It was suppressed by the TGA at the time, but now has been shown to have warnings about a rapid decline in antibody and T-cells in monkeys following a second dose, negative impacts of fertility outcomes for rats, and data on fetal abnormalities in rats.

Were pregnant women deceived about the safety of COVID shots? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He said the science suggests "regulators should have anticipated the rapid decline in efficacy and must have known at the outset that the initial two-dose 'course' was unlikely to confer lasting immunity and would, therefore, require multiple repeat doses."

He said other evidence "should be a major cause for alarm with the pharmaceutical regulatory system."

He explained, "The study demonstrated that the vaccine will travel throughout the body after injection, and is found not only at the injection site, but in all organs tested, with high concentration in the ovaries, liver, adrenal glands, and spleen. Authorities who assured vaccinated people in early 2021 that the vaccine stays in the arm were, as we have known for two years, lying."

The studies involving rats, he said, showed "the pre-implantation loss rate and the number of abnormalities per fetus" both "significantly higher for vaccinated rats than for unvaccinated rats."

When it comes to the study, and what Pfizer said, he explained, the company "simply ignored the trend and compared the results with historical data from other rat populations. This is very significant as it is seen across every malformation category. The case control nature of the study design is again ignored, in order to apparently hide the negative outcomes demonstrated."

The data, he said, "which was only released after a FOI request, is extremely disturbing as it shows that authorities knew of major risks with mRNA COVID-19 vaccination while simultaneously assuring populations that it was safe. The fact that mainstream media has (as far as we are aware) completely ignored the newly released data should reinforce the need for caution when listening to the advice of public health messaging regarding COVID-19 vaccination."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!