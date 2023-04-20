A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scoreboard used by Mayans during ball game just discovered among Mexican ruins

Artifact thought to be 1,100 years old

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2023 at 12:28pm
Mexican pyramid Chichén Itzá (Pixabay)

(ALL THAT'S INTERESTING) – From ancient Rome to the Middle Ages and beyond, archaeology has proven time and again that humans have always loved sports. This was proven true yet again recently with the discovery of a Maya “scoreboard” by archaeologists studying the Maya Chichén Itzá site on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

The BBC reports that the scoreboard was discovered by archaeologist Lizbeth Beatriz Mendicut Pérez, who made the striking find while examining the site’s Casa Colorada (Red House). Pérez found the stone about a foot and a half underground, where it may have fallen from a collapsed archway.

Believed to be around 1,100 years old, the circular stone is 12.6 inches in diameter and weighs 88 pounds. According to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), it displays two figures who appear to be opposing players, alongside a ball and hieroglyphic writing. The two players are dressed differently, perhaps representing their individual teams.

Read the full story ›

