SECOND Anheuser-Busch exec on leave over Bud Light trans insanity

(FOX NEWS) -- A second Anheuser-Busch marketing executive has taken a leave of absence in the wake of the controversy surrounding its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Daniel Blake, who oversees marketing for Anheuser-Busch's mainstream brands, is also being placed on leave. Over the weekend, news broke that Bud Light's marketing VP, Alissa Heinerscheid, had taken a leave of absence amid the backlash to the Mulvaney fallout and a widespread boycott from Bud Light drinkers.

Todd Allen, most recently global vice president of Budweiser, is slated to take over Heinerscheid's role, but the company has not announced a replacement for Blake.

