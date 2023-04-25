A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
SECOND Anheuser-Busch exec on leave over Bud Light trans insanity

Daniel Blake, who oversees marketing, latest victim amid Mulvaney fallout

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2023 at 8:10pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A second Anheuser-Busch marketing executive has taken a leave of absence in the wake of the controversy surrounding its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Daniel Blake, who oversees marketing for Anheuser-Busch's mainstream brands, is also being placed on leave. Over the weekend, news broke that Bud Light's marketing VP, Alissa Heinerscheid, had taken a leave of absence amid the backlash to the Mulvaney fallout and a widespread boycott from Bud Light drinkers.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Todd Allen, most recently global vice president of Budweiser, is slated to take over Heinerscheid's role, but the company has not announced a replacement for Blake.

TRENDING: Nearly half of DEMS believe 'cheating' determined 2022 elections

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







