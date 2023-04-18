Millions spent on better White House fence, now looks who walks through

The U.S. Secret Service in recent years spent millions of dollars upgrading the fence at the White House to be more secure.

So a toddler walked right through.

The Hill reported the toddler squeezed through the fence and was able to get onto the grounds.

Secret Service officers eventually scooped him up and returned him to his parents outside the fence.

"The Secret Service Uniformed Division today encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds. The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited," Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Gugliemli told The Hill

The report explained onlookers had noticed a fuss going on, and the child was seen being removed by officers.

It said access to the White House complex was restricted during the commotion.

The fence is some 13 feet tall, after a security improvement project nearly doubled its height following a series of breaches.

But a New York Post report said the new fence has spacing between posts of about 5 and one half inches, wider than what it was previously.

The upgrade was done in 2019 amid Secret Service concerns about the strength of the pickets, and the number of breaches.

The Daily Mail outlined how the upgrade that won't stop toddlers cost taxpayers some $64 million.

