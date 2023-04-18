Senate report: COVID leaked from Wuhan lab TWICE!

A new report from the U.S. Senate has found the COVID-19 pandemic that killed millions round the globe was unleashed by not one, but two leaks from the China lab in Wuhan where the U.S. was paying for "gain-of-function" research.

That is lab work intended to make already bad viruses more deadly, or more easily spread.

The Daily Mail reported on a 301-page Senate report released this week by Sen. Roger Marshall. It highlights "a series of previous failures at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China and notes that there are no known naturally-occurring incidents of COVID-19," the report said.

Marshall, a physician, heads the Primary Health and Retirement Security Subcommittee on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions panel.

He said the report is important in researchers' efforts to expose "the deception of those that sought to conceal how this pandemic started."

Previously, a number of officials have claimed that COVID-19 jumped naturally from animals to people, but the report says that no longer can be considered to have the "presumption of accuracy."

Instead, it charges that what is plausible is a research-related incident that probably was unintentional, but still let the virus loose because of the failure of the lab's biosafety containment.

The report explained, "The authors of the report, published in conjunction with the Muddy Waters Group, Dr. Bob Kadlec and Dr. Bob Foster, said that the evidence is 'circumstantial,' and have only been hampered by lack of cooperation from China."

In fact, China has deliberately withheld critical information about COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

The report explains that Chinese lab employees started developing at least two COVID vaccines in November 2019, and that was a month before the first cases in China were reported. The first U.S. case was confirmed on January 20, 2020.

The report said the existence of the vaccine at that time "means SARS-CoV-2 would have been present at the WIV (Wuhan Institute of Virology) before the known outbreak of the pandemic."

The Chinese Communist Party also was responding to COVID-19 "months" before the rest of the world even knew it existed, all the while failing to tell the rest of the world of its disaster, Marshall said.

A report from Just the News noted that Marshall's comments included a warning that a new virus could break out of China.

He and his staff reviewed more than 50,000 documents to assemble the report, and cited "two unintentional lab leaks" as the source of the calamity.

"This report concludes most likely this was two leaks," Marshall explained.

"The possibility of a lab leak in the September-October [2019] time frame, even as early as July or August, was followed by vaccine development in November 2019. And then another lab leak seems to be the most sensible explanation in this retrospective review."

The report found the U.S. government was paying for that gain-of-function research. Marshall said the Wuhan lab was understaffed, didn't have the proper facilities for that work, and that all creates a huge ongoing concern.

Critically, he faulted the Wuhan setup because there are no U.S. scientists overseeing the Chinese work.

"If we're funding it, then they need to conform to our rules, and we need American boots on the ground," he said.

He also said much information will is being concealed by the Chinese government – and the National Institutes of Health in the U.S.

"There are key data points that are being held back," he said.

