Senator: Biden's bank records show ties to China energy company

A member of the U.S. Senate has confirmed that bank records show many, many links between the now-closed CEFC China Energy corporation, which was connected to the Chinese Communist Party, and the Biden family.

"Millions" of links.

The report from Just the News explains Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said the records have been provided to Senate Republicans by Cathay Bank, and they are evidence of "millions of dollars" from the Chinese companies to Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

There long have been concerns expressed that Hunter Biden, while his father was vice president and now president, set up a cottage industry of selling access.

Cited are the million-dollar payments from sources in Russia, and China, and the huge payments from a Ukrainian gas company to Hunter for his presence on the company's board.

Now Johnson has confirmed the records from the bank affirm the Biden family links to CEFC China Energy.

"The firm reportedly gave $1 million to Hudson West III, which was a joint venture owned by Hunter Biden and Gongwen Dong, a business associate of CEFC's founder and chairman, Ye Jianming, according to the bank records," the report said.

Johnson said the messaging from the bank might be a little unwelcome.

"In my mind it's the Chinese government telling Joe Biden, 'We got the goods on you, buddy. And we’re willing to dish it up.'"

Bank records of James Biden, Joe's brother, also were handed over.

Cathay said it is a "U.S. financial institution," and has been cooperating with members of Congress asking for financial information.

In a statement to Just the News, the bank said, "The bank intends to continue to cooperate with the committee."

It denied being affiliated with the Chinese government "in any way"

A report at The Gateway Pundit explained it is Colorado lawyer Kevin Evans who has stated Biden's administration is "hiding hundreds of documents on gifts Joe and Hunter Biden received from China."

He's sued the DOJ over its failure to comply with the requirements of his Freedom of Information Act request for records about the Bidens and their links overseas.

The report said, "Much of the evidence against the Biden Crime Family was discovered in Hunter Biden’s laptop that the FBI hid from investigators and now claims is lost somewhere after they retrieved it in 2019. Earlier this week John Solomon reported that China is starting to release documents to Senate Republicans on dealings with the Biden Crime Family."

The report said records show "millions of dollars" going one way from Chinese companies to Hunter Biden.

The New York Post recently revealed that CEFC wired $3 million to a Biden family associate, Rob Walker, less than two months after Joe Biden left the VP's office.

That then was "divvied up" among several members of the Biden family.

The report said, "A spokesperson for Hunter Biden’s legal team said Thursday that 'Hunter Biden, a private citizen with every right to pursue his own business endeavors, joined several business partners in seeking a joint venture with a legitimate energy company in China.'"

It continued, "'Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden … and nobody else.'"

Other reports said Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden were paid some $4.8 million from CEFC China Energy between 2017 and 2018.

