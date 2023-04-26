Senator confirms FBI 'falsely' called evidence 'disinformation'

When a whistleblower charged that Joe Biden's administration – members that the American public likely would consider part of the Deep State in Washington – accused officials of using their government power to protect Hunter Biden from charges stemming from his various scandals, the White House fought back immediately.

Officials there, through spokesman Ian Sams, claimed, "Since he took office and consistent with his campaign promise that he would restore the independence of the Justice Department when it comes to decision-making in criminal investigations, President Biden has made clear that this matter would be handled independently by the Justice Department, under the leadership of a U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Trump, free from any political interference by the White House."

It was Just the News that had obtained a letter from the whistleblower's lawyer, Mark Lytle, to Congress that said the IRS worker has "detailed disclosures" about a "high-profile sensitive" case to give to Congress, a case in which the possible defendant was being protected.

John Solomon, at Just the News, explained, "The letter does not state that the whistleblower disclosures are related to Hunter Biden," who has admitted being under tax investigation. "However, Just the News has confirmed the agent’s allegations involve the Hunter Biden probe being led by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump holdover, according to multiple interviews with people directly familiar with the matter."

Now a senior sitting member of the U.S. Senate has challenged the truthfulness of the White House claims.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, was commenting on the fact that Democrats first wanted to defund police, then proposed a resolution purporting to express their "support" for police.

Grassley called them out for ignoring "their past political weaponization" of the FBI.

Grassley said, "And as I noted last Congress, protected whistleblower disclosures to my office make clear that the FBI has within its possession very significant, very impactful and very voluminous evidence with respect to potential criminal conduct by members of the Biden family."

He continued, "Based on protected whistleblower allegations, I know the FBI falsely labeled that evidence as Russian disinformation to bury it. To date, the Biden Justice Department and FBI haven’t challenged the accuracy of these allegations. They can’t because my staff has independently reviewed records to support the allegations."

That likely would have been the accurate reporting before the 2020 election on the Biden family scandals revealed by evidence from a hard drive in a computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.

Grassley continued, "And you can’t forget the now-debunked Steele Dossier, a document funded and created by Democrats and the Clinton Campaign. A document that was actually subject to Russian disinformation. The FBI’s willing and disastrous use of it to investigate candidate and then-President Trump sent our country into a tailspin for years."

He charged that Democrats "have consistently used federal law enforcement to their political benefit and, in the process, they’ve degraded the trust the American people once placed in federal law enforcement."

He said of the Democrats' resolution regarding law enforcement, "It is not a serious effort."

He openly questioned "where our Democrat colleagues have been with respect to the blatant political bias in the leadership of the FBI and the Department of Justice."

Grassley also cited the DOJ's attempts to characterize conservative Catholics as domestic terrorists amid an onslaught of violence against them by pro-abortion radicals.

"There is nothing wrong, extreme or suspicious about worshiping God according to the dictates of your conscience," he said.

He charged that evidence shows Democrats even have tried to characterize his investigation of the Biden family dealings as "Russian disinformation," noting that even leftists in the legacy media thought the FBI had "set up" him with a meeting that had information later "leaked."

At the Federalist, Margot Cleveland wrote, "Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed in a floor speech on Tuesday that material reviewed by his investigative staff supported whistleblower allegations that the FBI falsely labeled evidence of potential criminal conduct by members of the Biden family 'Russian disinformation.' While Grassley had previously discussed the whistleblower allegations, he now confirmed for the first time that an independent review of the pertinent records supported the accusations."

She reported, "Tuesday’s comments came some six months after Grassley revealed that the FBI had possession of 'a series of documents relating to information on Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and his business and financial associations with Hunter Biden.' According to an October 2022 news release and an accompanying letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, Grassley said: 'The documents in the FBI’s possession include specific details with respect to conversations by non-government individuals relevant to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden. These documents also indicate that Joe Biden was aware of Hunter Biden’s business arrangements and may have been involved in some of them."

