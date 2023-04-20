Serial coffee-hut flasher pleads guilty after barista pours hot water in his lap

(COWBOY STATE DAILY) – A Cody man has pleaded guilty to multiple indecent exposure charges for repeatedly flashing his genitals at coffee-stand baristas last autumn.

Andrew C. Crawford, 34, repeatedly ordered large, hot, caramel mochas, then made sure that women working the drive-thru who handed them to him could see his genitalia, according to the evidentiary affidavit in the case.

Cody Circuit Court Judge S. Joseph Darrah sentenced Crawford on April 5 to 180 days in jail total on four of the five misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure moments after Crawford pleaded guilty. The judge gave Crawford 154 days of credit for the time he has already spent in jail, leaving a total sentence of 26 days.

